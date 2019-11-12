Daisy Ridley Freaked Out By Creepy New York Fan

Daisy Ridley needed therapy after a scary encounter with a fan, who followed her to her hotel after chasing the actress through the streets of New York.

The Star Wars favorite was in the Big Apple in 2017 with her mother and sister when she noticed someone was following them, so she dropped her companions off and returned to her hotel for safety – but the guy followed the star into the lobby.

“He was a really big guy, so physically he’s scary, and I was alone and it was the middle of the night, so I started shouting at him because I was scared,” she tells Marie Claire.

“I got a bit of therapy after that ’cause I was like, ‘I’m not dealing with this s**t because I’m too concerned for other people’.”

Ridley tells the publication her sudden rise to superstardom has been “really hard” on her family members, and she spent the first few years after her Star Wars casting focused on their safety over her own.

“I was so aware of how difficult it was for them, I wasn’t actually dealing with how difficult it was for me,” she adds. “We went to a wedding recently, and it was uncomfortable for me because people were really rude. They don’t act like normal human beings.”

Daisy has become fiercely protective of her life away from the camera, telling Marie Claire she won’t be addressing rumors suggesting she’s engaged to boyfriend Tom Bateman: “I’ve never talked about my personal life, so I won’t talk about it now,” she states. “I’m so aware of how much information about my life is out there.”