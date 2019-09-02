Miles Teller reportedly tied the knot with longtime partner Keleigh Sperry over the weekend.

According to E! News, the couple finally made it down the aisle in a ceremony in Hawaii, after they were spotted on a romantic getaway in the area back in June.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor proposed to model Keleigh, 26, during an African safari in August 2017, after four years of dating.

In July, Miles, 32, was joined by his pals as enjoyed a Top Gun-themed bachelor party at KAOS Dayclub at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, which included entertainment by DJ Marshmello and a special presentation of a miniature fighter jet and go-go dancers.