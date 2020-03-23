Woody Allen’s controversial memoir has reportedly been published just weeks after he was dropped by his original publisher, Hachette.

According to the Associated Press, the 400-page book, called Apropos of Nothing, was released on Monday (23Mar20) with no fanfare and little publicity by Arcade, an imprint of Skyhorse Publishing.

Woody’s book was due to be published by Hachette next month (Apr20), but the memoir was shelved after a protest from his son and fellow Hachette author Ronan and staff at the firm due to allegations he sexually abused his adopted daughter Dylan as a child.

Announcing the book would see the light of day, an Arcade spokesperson told the AP: “The book is a candid and comprehensive personal account by Woody Allen of his life. Ranging from his childhood in Brooklyn through his acclaimed career in film, theater, television, print and standup comedy, as well as exploring his relationships with family and friends.”

Dylan and her mother Mia Farrow have both accused the Match Point director of abusing her, allegations he denies, with Ronan backing his mother and sister.

A Skyhorse spokeswoman said no decisions had been made on whether the 84-year-old filmmaker would give any interviews and there are no details as to the finances of the deal.

In a postscript to the Arcade edition, Allen alleges that Hachette had vowed to publish “Apropos of Nothing” despite his “being a toxic pariah and menace to society,” but, “dumped the book like it was a hunk of Xenon 135.”

In the memoir he reportedly addresses his affair and subsequent marriage to Mia’s adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, 50, writing that he’d “do it again in a heartbeat” as well as Dylan’s allegations, which he again strenuously denies.

“I never laid a finger on Dylan, never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish,” he writes.